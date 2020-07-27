Lightning strikes started a few small fires in Southeast Idaho on Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Three of the fires were contained and controlled by Sunday. The largest of the fires, called the Samaria Fire, was still burning on Monday morning, with containment estimated at 6 p.m. Monday. The Samaria Fire, which started 6 miles southwest of Malad, had burned 371 acres as of Monday morning.
The fires were burning in remote areas and none of them threatened any structures, according to the BLM.
Four engines, a bulldozer, a hand crew, two helicopters, a specialist, a very large air tanker, a single-engine air tanker and air attack responded to the Samaria Fire. A BLM press release said the fire was burning through sagebrush and backing into Mine Canyon.
The Chandler Fire burned 251 acres 9 miles west of Pingree before it was contained and controlled on Sunday, a BLM spokesman said. Four engines, a bulldozer and two specialists responded.
The West Bank Fire, located 4 miles northeast of Aberdeen adjacent to American Falls Reservoir, burned 2 acres, and the Kyle Canyon Fire, located 9 miles northeast of Howe, burned a single tree. Two engines and a helicopter were deployed to the Kyle Canyon Fire, where steep terrain posed a risk.