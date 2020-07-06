RIGGINS — Results from geotechnical surveys on the slide south of Riggins showed significantly less movement on the slope on Sunday, but the highway will remain closed Monday to allow for more monitoring, the Idaho Transportation Department announced.
Outside experts examined the slope Monday to identify short-term and long-term options to stabilize the area. They are also dislodging any loose material.
“By (Tuesday) morning, we will have more data to compare to the baseline conditions of the slope,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said in ITD's press release.
The department did not give an expected timeline for the road's reopening.
Crews have finished constructing the temporary road around the slide at milepost 188 and have placed barriers to protect future traffic from rockfall.
“When survey results and on-slope evaluations prove that the slide is stable, we will look to open the highway for short periods of time,” Hopkins said. “In the meantime, we are evaluating the condition of Old Pollock Road to see how we may be able to help the county with a locals-only detour.”
The Idaho Transportation Department has submitted feedback to Google Maps to show that Old Pollock Road is currently not open to traffic. There is no detour around the slide, which has kept the highway closed since Friday morning.
French Creek Road is not a recommended or official detour for Highway 95, according to Brian Harris, Forest Service spokesman in the Payette National Forest.
French Creek Road is a high clearance road (not for two-wheel drive vehicles) that is not recommended for travel by inexperienced mountain road drivers, according to a release from Harris Saturday, when reports of at least 10 cars off the road had been recorded. Trailers are not recommended as the switchbacks do not have room for trailers to maneuver.
French-Creek Road is a single lane, dirt road that has not been graded, and has only a few pullouts. The road is rough with long drop offs of 1,000-plus feet.
Drivers can download the 511 app, follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter for more information. Information on 511 is only updated if there is a change to the conditions of the highway.