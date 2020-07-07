RIGGINS — The Idaho Transportation Department will reopen Highway 95 south of Riggins Wednesday, which closed Friday morning because of a rock slide.
The highway will only be open during the day so officials can continue to observe the slope, which could be affected by recent rainfall.
“Yesterday geotechnical professionals measured the slope to identify short-term options to get the highway safely open," Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said in an ITD press release Tuesday. “Today rock scalers will keep dislodging any loose material.”
Crews have finished constructing the temporary road around the slide at milepost 188 and have placed barriers to protect future traffic from rockfall.
They also have closed Old Pollock Road to add gravel and install culverts to help the county repair it for local and commuter traffic. Work is expected to take up to two days.
On Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department submitted feedback to Google Maps to show that Old Pollock Road is currently not open to traffic. There is no detour around the slide.
French Creek Road is not a recommended or official detour for Highway 95, according to Brian Harris, Forest Service spokesman in the Payette National Forest.
French Creek Road is a high clearance road (not for two-wheel drive vehicles) that is not recommended for travel by inexperienced mountain road drivers, according to a release from Harris Saturday, when reports of at least 10 cars off the road had been recorded. Trailers are not recommended as the switchbacks do not have room for trailers to maneuver.
French-Creek Road is a single lane, dirt road that has not been graded, and has only a few pullouts. The road is rough with long drop offs of 1,000-plus feet.
Drivers can download the 511 app, follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter for more information. Information on 511 is only updated if there is a change to the conditions of the highway.
More details are expected to be released Wednesday.