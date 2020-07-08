RIGGINS — The Idaho Transportation Department reopened Highway 95 south of Riggins Wednesday morning after it closed for several days following a rock slide Friday.
The road opened to one lane of traffic at 9 a.m., and will remain open until 7 p.m.
ITD officials said drivers are to pass around the slide on a temporary gravel road and should expect "lengthy delays as only a limited number of vehicles will be allowed to pass underneath the slope at one time." Scaling activity above the slope will also require periodic 20-minute closures over the next couple of days.
"We have built a rock berm and placed large container boxes to shield traffic from any unforeseen rockfall," Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. "A spotter and a surveyor will watch the hillside and be ready to have flaggers close the highway in the unlikely event it becomes unstable."
ITD officials plan to reopen the highway from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, starting Thursday. About 30 minutes before closing the road each night, staff at barricades in Riggins and New Meadows will turn traffic away.
Crews are expected to continue to break down rocks and pushing them against the existing to "make it taller and provide more room for any further debris."
"For the time being, motorists should plan for congestion and expect the highway to be closed at night when we can't monitor the slope," Hopkins said. “We expect to keep flagging and monitoring for several weeks until we identify a long-term solution.”
Additional details are expected to be released next week.
Drivers can download the 511 app, follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter for more information. Information on 511 is only updated if there is a change to the conditions of the highway.