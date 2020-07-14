RIGGINS — Highway 95 south of Riggins will remain closed as crews with the Idaho Transportation Department continue to monitor the slope.
The road closed the morning of July 3 after the initial rockslide, but temporarily reopened to one lane of traffic July 8. Massive boulders fell on the road the following day, causing another closure.
"The additional rock fall that occurred last Thursday invalidated the survey points we were monitoring," ITD Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said in a news release Tuesday. "We have to once again establish a baseline and carefully monitor the slope over a number of days to ensure that no significant movement is continuing to occur that would cause concern."
Officials said a scaling crew was on site Monday to evaluate the damage caused by the recent rock fall and to assess how to best secure the area, so they can start to remove the fallen rock from the highway. Scalers also worked to knock off loose rocks and boulders on the slope.
Scaling activities, along with continued monitoring, are expected to carry on throughout the remainder of this week. Officials said various methods will be required to break the boulders — some of which are up to 40 feet in diameter — into smaller pieces and remove them with heavy equipment.
“We need to give the slope time to stabilize,” Hopkins explained. “When we are able to safely bring more crews into the area, we will begin rock removal, starting first on the temporary road built at the base of the slide.”
Old Pollock Road will continue to serve as a detour around the slide from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time, officials said. The detour will remain closed at night in order for crews to perform maintenance operations on the road.
Officials said updates will be provided on the status of the slide as they are made available. At this time, it is unknown when the highway will reopen, but the goal is to reopen the temporary road built on Highway 95 following the first rockfall as soon as it's feasible to do so.
"We have to continue to put the safety of our workers and the traveling public first in every decision we make. Our team is working hourly and diligently on this ever changing situation and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of area residence and motorists as we work to restore the highway," Hopkins said.
Drivers can download the 511 app, follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter for more information. Information on 511 is only updated if there is a change to the conditions of the highway.