RIGGINS — Just days after reopening, Highway 95 south of Riggins is once again closed due to a rockslide.
Massive boulders fell on the road late Thursday, according to an Idaho Transportation Department release issued Friday morning. Officials said the slope above the route remains too unstable to allow for traffic or rock removal crews in the area.
The road closed the morning of July 3 after the initial rockslide, but temporarily reopened to one lane of traffic Wednesday morning.
“The highway will remain closed until we are able to evaluate this new development and determine the best option to safely stabilize the slope.” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said in the release.
Officials said the department had already built a temporary gravel road to detour traffic around the base of the slide, but continued movement on the slope closed the makeshift road Wednesday. Early next week, crews will again begin scaling the slope and surveying the area.
"Currently there are a lot of overhanging boulders and ledges," Hopkins said. "We don’t yet know how stable these are and until we are able to further evaluate the area, crews will not be able to engage in rock removal operations.”
Old Pollock Road will continue to serve as a detour around the slide from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time, officials said. The detour will remain closed at night in order for crews to perform maintenance operations on the road.
The slope and area around the slide is considered extremely hazardous. ITD officials are asking people to stay away from the area and to utilize the Old Pollock Road.
“The proven unpredictability of this slide requires that we remain flexible,” Hopkins said. “While our goal is to safely reopen the highway as soon as possible, we are very thankful that no one has been injured and will focus our efforts to ensure that it remains that way.”
Officials said updates will be provided on the status of the slide as they are made available. At this time, it is unknown when the highway will reopen.
Drivers can download the 511 app, follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter for more information. Information on 511 is only updated if there is a change to the conditions of the highway.