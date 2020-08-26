RIGGINS — A portion of U.S. 95 and Old Pollock Road will close Friday evening to allow crews to continue drilling at the rockslide just south of Riggins, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
A massive rockslide July 3, followed by another one a week later, blocked the prominent north-south corridor. A temporary road around the base of the highway and Old Pollock Road have served as detours, both are expected to be shutdown for about an hour as 14,000 cubic yards of unstable rock is removed by a dynamite blast.
Officials said traffic will be onto Old Pollock Road Thursday night in anticipation of the blast. After the blast on Friday, traffic will be allowed to travel through the area on Old Pollock Road.
“Our priority is to ensure that the residual rock is stable after the blast and to clear the temporary road around the base of the slide,” ITD Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. “That could take up to a week, during which we will need to keep traffic on Old Pollock Road.”
The blast is the first of two planned to remove material from the slope. Officials said the specific time of Friday's closure will be sent in an update later this week. The second blast has not been scheduled yet.
Drivers can find updates on the 511 app and ITD’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.