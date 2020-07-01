This story was originally published by Boise State Public Radio on July 1, 2020. Click here to listen.
Hailey and Moscow made mask wearing mandatory on Tuesday evening. Hailey's city council passed a public health order requiring face masks in public spaces. Moscow's mayor Bill Lambert issued an emergency order mandating masks and six-foot social distancing, which will go into effect this week.
“It is a very simple ask that when you walk inside you put a mask on before you enter, and then you take it off as soon as you get out," said Hailey Councilmember Kaz Thea.
Hailey's city council voted unanimously to make masks mandatory in public places, including in retail businesses, government offices and outdoor spaces where other people are around. The penalty for not complying is an infraction, not a misdemeanor, and a $100 fine, which the council decided to bring down from $300.
"It's too bad that we have to come and mandate this," Thea said. "But, like you, I desperately want school to start, I want our economy to chug along and not have everything shut down.”
Both cities list exceptions for the mask ordinances, including for people with medical conditions and disabilities, and in certain other circumstances.
Wearing a face mask is one tool public health officials know slows the spread of the coronavirus. Political leaders in Idaho, including Gov. Brad Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, have been hesitant to mandate face coverings.
Gov. Little has pointed to the fact that not all Idaho counties have a confirmed COVID-19 case and that not everyone would comply as reasons for not establishing a binding order.
During Hailey's council meeting, Thea said she usually favors approaches that educate the public, but she worries the community doesn’t have the time to rely on educational campaigns as Idaho’s cases rapidly rise.
Even though Blaine County has had only a trickle of daily cases in the past couple months, Thea pointed to the increases elsewhere as a cause for concern because when Blaine County was hitting its peak number of cases, it sent a number of patients to Boise and Twin Falls hospitals, something it would need to do during a second spike.
Ketchum and Bellevue are also considering face mask ordinances.