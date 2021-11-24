Twin Falls Police officer, 1 other person shot By KTVB STAFF Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This article was originally published on KTVB.com on Nov. 24.TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An officer with the Twin Falls Police Department and one other person were injured in a Tuesday night shooting.The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Targhee Drive, a residential neighborhood just off of U.S. 93.According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the officers "were on scene dealing with an adult male when shots were fired."Both the man officers were speaking with and one officer was hit. Both were taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley by ambulance with gunshot wounds.Both the officer and the other man are expected to survive, according to the sheriff's office.The Critical Incident Task Force has been called in to review the shooting. Neither the wounded officer nor the man has been identified, and it is unclear whether charges will be filed in the case."More information will be released as the investigation continues," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.More from KTVB.com:Gov. Little appoints Carrie Semmelroth to vacant District 17 Senate seatShoppers can expect fewer deals this holiday shopping season because of supply chain issuesWith too few foster families in Idaho, the state has housed dozens of children in short-term rentals Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Shooting Sheriff Weaponry Police Little Carrie Semmelroth Twin Falls Shopping Recommended for you Load comments Newsletter Signup Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning. Sign up now! #2Cscoop A feedlot in Wilder wants to double its size. Neighbors are resisting By PAUL SCHWEDELSON pschwedelson@idahopress.com Today is Election Day. Polls close at 8 p.m. By IDAHO PRESS STAFF newsroom@idahopress.com The median price of a home in Canyon County is nearly $400,000 By PAUL SCHWEDELSON pschwedelson@idahopress.com