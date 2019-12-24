In front of the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls stands a towering Santa with a bright red smile and a locked mailbox. Each Christmas season since the 1960s, the local children of Idaho Falls have dropped hundreds of letters in it, most simply addressed to “Santa, North Pole.”
Where did Santa come from? When did he come to the city? Where did he disappear to for the several years he vanished? All are questions to which nobody seems to know the answer. From reporters, to museum employees, to city officials, the Santa mailbox remains a mystery that has stumped the city’s sharpest sleuths.
The earliest documented sighting of the Santa mailbox is the appearance of it in a 1964 photo in the Post Register. Though some older residents claim it was there before then.
A Post Register hunt for the truth about Santa’s past began at the museum. With all the years it has stood in front of the building, surely it must belong to them? Jeff Carr, the director of public relations, quickly debunked that myth.
“Yes, we’ve loved hosting it here at the museum on and off for many years, but it actually belongs to — and is managed by — the city of Idaho Falls,” Carr emailed, advising the search be taken to the city’s Parks and Rec department.
Parks and Rec staffers were quick to point the finger back at the museum.
“So, Parks and Rec just stores and sets up the large Santa mailbox located in front of the Museum. We store it in the offseason, and then we set it up during the holidays. The museum actually owns it,” Mason Handke said in an email.
Ronnie Campbell, Parks and Cemetery superintendent, later confirmed that his colleague had been mistaken, the city did, in fact, own it. Campbell has been working for the city for 30 years. Neither he, nor any of his older colleagues, had any clue where the city had gotten it.
“After Christmas, we take it back to storage in a trailer, where it stays until next year,” Campbell explained, saying that after the holidays it is stored at Tautphaus Park city storage.
Different organizations have assisted Santa in answering his letters over the years, including the Chamber of Commerce, the Senior Citizens Community Center, and Museum of Idaho employees. At present, no one is doing so.
Carrie Anderson Athay, curator at the Museum of Idaho, believes its origins to be Post-War based on the design, possibly from 1950s.
Like any good Santa should be, he seems to be quite well-traveled. Rumor has it that he has stood at Lincoln Park, the library and even a child care center.
He is Santa after all, however, and for all we know, he may just have come straight from the North Pole.
Santa kindly allowed the Post Register to read some of his letters before assessing the naughtiness or niceness of their writers. Here are a few excerpts:
“For my dog, Blue, please get him a doggy bone. He has been a good boy.”
“Lots of chapstick, weighted blanket, tennis racket, hot Cheetos, hoop earrings”
“I am 3 years old. I have been good all year long so I am asking for the following presents: 1. Baby shark stuffed animal. 2. Baby shark stuffed animal.”
“A segway”
“P.S. Sorry I have been bad.”
“Please let mom get a shirt and sweater to keep her warm at work time.”
“I want a fairy on top of my tree, I also want snow so I can build a snowman, and I want to go to Boise. HAVE A GREAT DAY!”
“I want a skateboard and some roller skates and a snake and a kitty and a bunny and all the cute animals.”
“I am a good girl. I play all day and I make my homework, I help my mom in the house, I clean my bedroom, I am a good friend in my class.”
“Please bring me a big talking unicorn!”
“I would mainly like gift cards to Arby’s and nice restaurants. I would like it to give to my grandma cause she does not want toys. Some gift cards can go to her she deserves them.”
David appears to be just as puzzled by Santa as the Post Register’s reporter.
“How do you get into our house through our tiny chimney?” David wrote. “How do you travel around the world in one whole night!? That’s crazy!”
“How big is your sled? Is Rudolph real? That’s a lot of questions but I have always wondered.”