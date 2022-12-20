Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally posted on {a style=”font-size: 12px;” href=”https://www.idahoednews.org/news/the-latest-at-nic-a-lawsuit-a-warning-letter-a-series-of-no-confidence-votes/?utm_source=republish&amp;utm_medium=web&amp;utm_campaign=republish”}IdahoEdNews.org{/a} on December 19, 2022It’s been a news-filled few days for North Idaho College — and none of the news is good.

On Friday, President Nick Swayne sued the college, protesting trustees’ Dec. 8 decision to put him on paid administrative leave.


Recommended for you

Load comments