FIRTH — The members of Troop 154 gathered in the living room of scoutmaster Virginia Legowik’s home Monday night to plan a December camping trip.
They would be spending five nights sleeping in a tent in Legowik’s backyard, preparing all their own meals and working on various merit badges during the day. The details of the plan had come together late, so the three girls were still finalizing schedules and listing out the meals they hoped to make. Faith Shobe pushed for them to make mac and cheese, making up for a mistake they’d made while making those noodles on a camping trip a few weeks earlier.
“When you put this program in front of girls, the exact same things happen. From the growth that they have, down to the mistakes with camp food,” Legowik said.
Shobe, Kaitlyn Dahl and Kiara Matthews all joined the Grand Teton Council region of the Boy Scouts of America this spring after the organization opened itself up to girls earlier this year. The three of them make up almost the entirety of Troop 154, which officially began in May and meets weekly at the Community United Methodist Church in Shelley.
Girls became eligible to enroll in their own troops in February, at the same time as the renaming of the youth program to Scouts BSA. The expansion has been slow to take hold but all three girls have been happy with the program and are pushing themselves to grow through it. Earlier this month Matthews became the first girl in the region to earn the rank of First Class Scout.
“I didn’t expect there to be this much reading or that much swimming. I didn’t even know how to swim before I started,” Matthews said.
If all goes well on this weekend’s winter campout, all three girls will end the year eligible for the Order of the Arrow, the honor society for the Boy Scouts of America. That would also keep them on track to be among the first girls in Idaho to become Eagle Scouts by the end of next year if they continued the accelerated rate of achievement.
“We haven’t made a concerted effort to recruit the girls, we let them happen organically but I’ve been pleased with the interest there has been,” said Clarke Farrer, scout executive for the Grand Teton Council.
All-girl BSA Scout troops have formed in Shelley, Ammon, Rigby and Star Valley over the past few months. Another is in the process of being established in Pocatello and the existing groups hope to expand as word of the program spreads through the region.
Matthews was the first to join after seeing her brothers go through the program and invited the two other Shelley High School students to come along. Dahl is Legowik’s niece and enjoys the camping trips the troop does, while Shobe joined in June to make friends with some of the other girls.
While the troop has remained small, they have quickly begun to acquire merit badges and get involved in the community. The Scouts have sold water bottles at parades, helped work a booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and taken monthly trips into the nearby wilderness. Over the summer they went on a service project with Troop 1010, another all-girls troop based in Ammon, to clean out one of the civil defense caves near Rexburg.
“That was cool because some of the girls had never been in a cave before. We got to go in there and explore the stalactites while we were cleaning it out,” Shobe said.
So far the girls groups are far outnumbered by the boys ones but that could soon change. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is cutting ties with the Boy Scouts of America at the start of 2020 to expand its own youth program, which will dramatically shrink the number of troops in the Grand Teton Council. Farrer said that drop will leave the region with around 2,000 total scouts and more than a dozen all-girl troops — down from a 2017 peak enrollment of 21,000 registered members.
Having girls participating in the Boy Scouts is not completely new this year. There have long been female troop leaders, staff members at Scout camps and adult members of the Order of the Arrow society. Girls began joining into Cub Scout groups in the region in 2018, which helped lead into them creating more Scout troops this year as they grew older. Having them in the active older troops, however, has been more contentious.
“I’ve heard my cousins say that we don’t belong in the Boy Scouts, that we should find a Girl Scout troop and try to make them more like the Boy Scouts,” Dahl said.
The Girl Scouts of Silver Sage cover southern Idaho and sections of northern Nevada and includes more than 4,000 members. Legowik explained that there wasn’t an older Girl Scout troop in many of the cities near Shelley and that even if there was, it may not provide the same opportunities. She said that Girl Scout troops tend to have less uniform practices between locations than Boy Scout troops do, so different cities and leaders could have different approaches to camping and outdoor events.
Farrer said he heard a lot of pushback after the change was announced from parents concerned that the girls and boy troops would be going on unsupervised trips into the wilderness or that the programs would become coed. He said that has mostly died down since the troops actually launched and the genders remained split apart from council-approved events.
“When I talked to them, I said, ‘My three sons are all Eagle Scouts. Why shouldn’t my daughters get that chance?’ There’s no reason they should not be involved other than tradition,” Farrer said.