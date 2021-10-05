REXBURG — Rexburg will be getting a second Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple.
Church President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement during the Latter-day Saints General Conference on Sunday.
Most temples are named after the city in which they are constructed, and the name “Rexburg North Temple” could mean the new temple will be built in north Rexburg.
Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill said he was delighted the church confirmed another temple would be built here. Merrill had an inkling Nelson might announce a second Rexburg Temple as church officials had called Merrill earlier this year and asked him about the possibility of a second temple. Merrill said he didn’t say anything because the officials asked him not to.
“You never know for sure until they make the announcement,” Merrill said. “(When) I had a conversation with people from the church, they were asking about what the city’s attitude would be toward a second temple.”
The current Rexburg Temple is located at 750 S. Second East on a hill overlooking the community. The Church News reports that the Rexburg Temple is 57,504 square feet and serves around 45,000 church members.
Once a second temple is built, Rexburg would be only one of two cities under 100,000 population have two temples, along with Provo, Utah.
“You realize we’re only the second city under 100,000 people — in the world — to have two temples,” Merrill said. “Provo has two and now Rexburg will have two.”
The announcement of another Gem State temple comes on the heels of the completion of the Pocatello Temple. At that temple, church officials are hosting an open house through Oct. 23.
The Rexburg North Temple is the second one in Idaho to be announced since the Church’s April 2021 General Conference where Nelson announced plans for a Burley Temple. Currently, there are five operating temples in the Gem State: Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Boise and Meridian. The only state that has more temples is Utah which has 17.