A former longtime state lawmaker who represented eastern Idaho has resigned from his post as head prosecuting attorney for Idaho federal courts.
Bart Davis, 65, is not quite sure what he wants to do after serving as U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho for more than three years, he told the Post Register in a phone interview Friday.
At the very least, the former private attorney and Republican stalwart who served as majority leader for most of his nearly two decades in the Idaho Senate said, "I do not think that I am done with the practice of law."
"I don't know what that means," Davis added. "I don't know what opportunities I'll chase after yet. But I still have a little fire in my belly and a desire to continue to make a bit of difference in my state, in my community."
For now, he wants to unwind with his wife, Marion, his six children and split his time between their homes in Boise and Idaho Falls.
"As the pandemic allows, and health considerations are satisfied, we intend to do a little traveling. And we have a couple children who live outside of Idaho," Davis said. "We'd love to see them." He also said, "I know we would be honored to serve a mission for" The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Davis's time as head federal prosecutor for the Gem State will end Feb. 28. He told the Post Register he tenured his resignation at the request of the Biden administration, which has requested resignations from many other Trump-appointed federal prosecutors with plans to replace them. The Washington Post reported, "Almost all the U.S. attorneys under (former U.S. Attorney General Jeff) Sessions left immediately. Other administrations, including those of Obama and George W. Bush, eased out U.S. attorneys gradually while seeking replacements."
Before being appointed to the post by former President Donald Trump in 2017, Davis had represented Idaho Falls and surrounding areas in the Idaho Senate since 1998; he led the majority Republican party for much of that time.
Davis graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1973 and later received a Bachelor of Arts from Brigham Young University and a Juris Doctor from University of Idaho in 1980, according to the Justice Department.
While heading up federal prosecutions for Idaho, Davis's office has filed 1,000 criminal cases, including for charges of hospital donor embezzlement in Boise, COVID-19 scams, and price-gouging and business fraud in his hometown of Idaho Falls.
One case led to a five-year prison sentence after David Hansen, former CEO of Yellowstone Partners, pleaded guilty to charges that he overbilled clients for a rough sum of $9.5 million. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Hansen charged clients for fake fees to enrich himself, the Post Register reported. As part of his plea agreement, Hansen agreed to pay restitution to clients and was required to cooperate with an IRS investigation and pay any taxes still owed.
Asked about which cases he was most proud to have a hand in, Davis said he doesn't like speaking about specifics but pointed toward the federal government's partnership with the Idaho Attorney General's Office to solve cases of child exploration through Idaho's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
"If Idahoans could see what I've been privileged to see, I think they'd be very proud of their prosecutors both at the county, state and federal levels," Davis said.
Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. will immediately assume office as Acting United States Attorney, a position he held for seven months in 2017.
Post Register reporter Jonathan Hogan and Idaho Press staff contributed.