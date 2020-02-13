BOISE — The House Health and Welfare Committee advanced a resolution Wednesday that would establish May 5 as a day of awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people.
The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, encourages collaborative efforts involving federal, state, local and tribal agencies to address the issue.
“When compared with the national average, indigenous women are 2.5 times more likely to be assaulted and … (up to) 10 times more likely to be murdered,” Troy said during a bill presentation hearing.
One in three indigenous women will likely be raped during their lifetime, she said, and six in 10 will be assaulted.
Last year, the U.S. Senate and President Donald Trump designated May 5 as a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Native women and girls, and for missing and murdered American Indians and Alaskan Natives, respectively.
“With this resolution, I hope we send a clear message that we want to do everything possible and make every effort to address this issue,” Troy said.