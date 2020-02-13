A resolution that passed an Idaho House committee Wednesday would mark May 5 as a day of awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people, following a move by the U.S. Senate and President Trump. In this file photo, a makeshift memorial to Savanna Greywind featuring a painting, flowers, candle and a stuffed animal is seen on Aug. 28, 2017, in Fargo, N.D., outside the apartment where Greywind lived with her parents.