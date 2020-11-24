RIGGINS — Crews have completed the long-term repairs to U.S. 95 south of Riggins following this summer's rockslide, which led to temporary closures and months of construction.
A massive rockslide July 3, followed by another a week later, blocked the prominent north-south corridor at milepost 188. Idaho Transportation Department officials said the unstable rock mass above the highway was reduced through multiple rounds of blasting and scaling, while the remaining slope was reinforced with cable netting bolted into the rock.
“With the changes we’ve made, we have greatly reduced the likelihood of another slide blocking U.S. 95 again in the area,” ITD Materials Engineer Janet Zarate said in a news release Tuesday.
Officials said last week, crews reconstructed U.S. 95 and repaved Old Pollock Road, which served as a temporary detour following the two slides. The temporary signals that were used to direct traffic since Aug. 5 also were removed.
In the coming weeks crews will finish installing guardrail and add fencing to the top of it, keeping any future loose rock confined to the ditch.
“It’s been a hard push to get to this point, with more than twenty-five other companies involved,” Zarate said. “We appreciate the support given to us by residents and local officials over these last few months.”