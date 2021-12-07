The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved last week a revised tri-state “Memorandum of Agreement” seeking to allow the states of Idaho, Wyoming and Montana to manage and permit hunting of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The specific population of grizzly bears are currently protected under the Endangered Species Act and managed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, consisting of various federal and state wildlife and land management agencies.
Once all three states sign off on the agreement, a petition would be sent to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove grizzly bears from the endangered list.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed grizzlies from the endangered species list in 2017, but several tribes and environmental groups took legal action and the U.S. Court of Appeals remanded the decision in 2018 putting grizzly bears back on the protective list.
The court found that de-listing grizzly bears failed to consider the long-term genetic effects on other grizzly bear populations across the country. The court also said the decision to de-list the grizzly bears violated the Endangered Species Act because it was “the result of political pressure by the states rather than having been based on the best scientific and commercial data.”
The revised memorandum from the states is said to address the objections made by the court ruling.
“Wyoming has worked collaboratively with Idaho and Montana to make these updates,” said Rick King, chief of wildlife for Wyoming Game and Fish.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission discussed the issue of Idaho joining with Montana and Wyoming in calling for the de-listing of Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bears during its November quarterly meeting. Current language from Idaho Fish and Game favors the de-listing.
“Now that the Wyoming commission has approved the revised (memorandum of agreement), the Idaho commission will consider it at a later date. The next regular Idaho commission meeting will be Jan. 26-27 in Boise,” said Roger Phillips of the Fish and Game.
“The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee … agrees that grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have been biologically recovered for at least 15 years,” said Toby Boudreau in background material prepared for the Idaho Fish and Game Commission meeting.
Idaho joined the two other states in a memorandum of agreement in 2007 and 2017, but court decisions invalidated the de-listing efforts.
“The revised (Memorandum of Agreement) recognizes the expanding number of grizzly bears that have grown beyond the edges of the bear’s biological and socially suitable range,” Wyoming Game and Fish said in a news release. “With refined population estimates, data shows the population numbers more than 1,000 bears, far beyond all scientific requirements for a recovered, viable population. The revisions also include an explicit commitment to grizzly bear’s long-term genetic health and will provide for translocation of bears into the population, as needed, to maintain genetic diversity.”
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon endorsed the Wyoming Game and Fish decision shortly after it was announced Tuesday.
“Today’s action by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission is a crucial step in Wyoming’s efforts to regain management of grizzly bears,” Gordon said in a prepared statement. “The updated Memorandum of Agreement between Idaho and Montana continues a long tradition of working together with our sister states. This approval reaffirms Wyoming’s vow and commitment to long-term grizzly bear conservation and underscores the fact that wildlife management is best placed in the hands of states, not the federal government.”
Although the states hope to take control of grizzly bear management and potentially allow some hunting, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks will continue to manage the bears in a protective manner inside park boundaries.
“We will continue to prevent bears from obtaining human foods, preserve wilderness to minimize human-caused mortalities and disturbances, and maintain our long-term monitoring program,” Yellowstone states on its website. “We value grizzlies as a dominant species in the ecosystem — and one that offers amazing wildlife viewing opportunities. Millions of people visit the park with the intention of seeing bears and connecting with the wildness of nature. Wildlife watching also brings economic benefits worth tens of millions of dollars to the region. We are proud that Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks will continue to be the heart of the grizzly population keeping this magnificent species in the wild.”