RIGGINS — On Monday, crews with the Idaho Transportation Department will start removing rocks at the base of the slide on Highway 95 south of Riggins.
Officials estimate a portion of the road could be open by next weekend if things remain stable.
“Our entire timeline is dependent on survey results,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. “If we observe movement, that will limit our ability to have crews working underneath the slope and delay the eventual reopening of the temporary road.”
The highway closed the morning of July 3 after the initial rockslide, but temporarily reopened to one lane of traffic July 8. Massive boulders fell on the road the following day, causing another closure.
Officials said no significant movement has been detected since the second slide, allowing scalers to finish dislodging loose material on the rock face this week. The upcoming week will be spent removing debris and rebuilding the rock berm to shield the temporary road.
“Some of these boulders are 40-feet wide,” Hopkins said. “We’ll need to drill and blast them into small enough pieces to be removed.”
Old Pollock Road will continue to serve as a detour around the slide from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time, officials said. The detour will remain closed at night for maintenance operations.
Officials said updates will be provided on the status of the slide as they are made available.
Drivers can download the 511 app, follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter for more information. Information on 511 is only updated if there is a change to the conditions of the highway.