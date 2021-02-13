The Idaho Falls Police Department says it expects to release the name of the officer involved in the Feb. 8 fatal shooting sometime this week.
That morning police were pursuing 22-year-old Tanner Shoesmith for fleeing a traffic stop. He also was wanted on an arrest warrant, after having been arrested in 2019 after he reportedly struck an officer multiple times and attempted to flee during a traffic stop. He never appeared in court to face the felony charge of assault or battery upon certain personnel.
When Shoesmith fled from police Monday morning it set in motion a string of events that ended with an officer fatally shooting a man who fit the suspect’s description.
When police arrived at the suspect’s reported location, they found a man in a black shirt with a gun, similar to the description of Shoesmith. Officers reportedly instructed the man to drop the gun and, while it's unclear what happened next, an officer shot and killed the man. Police then learned he was not a suspect, but a resident at the home where the shooting occurred.
The family of Joseph Johnson has set up GoFundMe pages to help cover expenses related to his death. Johnson has not yet been identified by law enforcement as the victim. The name of the officer involved also has not yet been made public.
IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the department was waiting until the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force said it did not need the officer's name withheld. Clements said there was not an exact day planned to announce the officer's name.
Clements said the department has received threats since last week's incident, though none were credible enough to warrant an investigation.
Johnson was reportedly wearing a shirt similar to Shoesmith's when he was shot and killed. Officers were warned Shoesmith had a history of violence with officers, and that a witness reported seeing him with a gun. Officers believed Shoesmith had fled into Johnson's backyard and told Johnson they were searching the area, according to Clements.