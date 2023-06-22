Majorjon Kaylor Kellogg shooting

Majorjon Kaylor is escorted across the street to jail from the Shoshone County Courthouse after his first appearance on Tuesday in connection with the shooting on Sunday that killed four people.

 KATHY PLONKA/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

An Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children, a police document alleges.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father's Day shooting in Kellogg, a small town located about 37 miles east of Coeur d'Alene in Idaho's panhandle.


