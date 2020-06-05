As protests continue in Portland, Seattle and across the country, politicians, labor groups and schools in the Northwest have made changes as a result of George Floyd's death over Memorial Day weekend.
Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes, not lifting it after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. That officer and three colleagues were fired and now face criminal charges in the death.
OREGON
Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, on Thursday cut its ties with the Portland Police Bureau, joining other urban districts from Minneapolis to Denver that are mulling the fate of such programs. Protesters in some cities, including Portland, have demanded the removal of the officers from schools.
Districts in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Denver are considering doing the same. Protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, have made the end of the school resource officer program in their district one of their demands.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Thursday that he would also discontinue using school resource officers in two smaller metropolitan districts under a program that in total costs the city $1.6 million a year and has been in place for more than two decades. The three districts have a combined student population of nearly 53,000, with more than 49,000 in Portland schools alone.
The presence of armed police officers in schools is a contentious one.
While many Portland residents applauded the decision, others raised immediate concerns about student safety in the event of a school shooting or other emergency. A suicidal student last year brought a gun to a high school at one of the districts that will be affected by the decision and was tackled by the track coach in an incident that got national attention.
“Over the last several years there have been ongoing conversations about the police and their role in public schools,” Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said. “I want to reassure the public that if there is a public safety emergency at a school, PPB will respond.”
The move is “a knee-jerk reaction,” and the decision by a few districts to stop their programs could snowball to the detriment of students nationwide, said Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, which represents about 10,000 dues-paying officers.
There are an estimated 25,000 school resource officers nationwide, he said.
Beyond their law enforcement role, the model for school resource officers endorsed by the U.S. Justice Department enlists them also as mentors, informal counselors and educators on topics ranging from bullying to drunk driving with the goal of promoting school safety.
Critics of the concept say the officers’ presence leads to students of color being shunted into the criminal justice system in disproportionate numbers and penalized for things such as being disruptive in class, using a cellphone or other minor infractions.
WASHINGTON
The Seattle area’s largest labor group says it will expel the Seattle Police Officers Guild later this month unless the union admits that racism is a problem in law enforcement and agrees to address that problem in negotiating its next contract with the city.
The Martin Luther King Jr. County Labor Council passed a resolution Thursday, which attributes policing problems to systemic racism. It called on the Seattle police union to acknowledge that or be thrown out of the umbrella group of more than 150 unions and 100,000 workers that wields tremendous power in greater Seattle politics.
The labor council’s resolution Thursday specifically mentioned contracts between police and the city. It said the police union must participate in an effort “dedicated to promoting safety within our community and within law enforcement by addressing racism within SPOG … and ensuring that contracts do not evade legitimate accountability.”
SPOG President Mike Solan declined to comment Thursday to The Seattle Times. In Tweets Thursday, the police union thanked people for increasingly peaceful protests and said officers and protesters are part of the same community “and there are people with loved ones, frustrations and hope for the future on both sides of the line.”
MONTANA
Members of the Montana Democratic Party met remotely on Friday to vote on the party’s platform, including the addition of a statement opposing the use of force by law enforcement during arrests.
James Reavis, a public defender from Helena, said he proposed the amendment “in light of the recent events that have really shaken our country in the last week,” referring to Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests across the U.S.
The amendment states that the party opposes “unnecessary and dangerous ‘use of force’ methods when arresting or restraining persons suspected of committing a crime.”
UTAH
A Republican lawmaker in Utah said Friday he'll support police reform legislation championed by the NAACP aimed at ending brutality and racial profiling.
Utah was among the first states to publicly respond to a call from the group's national headquarters for branches to pursue reform legislation, said Jeanetta Williams, president of NAACP’s tri-state conference area of Idaho-Utah-Nevada. Priorities include the demilitarization of law enforcement, tracking and reporting data, and education and training of all officers.
GOP state Sen. Daniel Thatcher has agreed to pursue three of the items brought forth by the NAACP: limiting use of force, increasing transparency in discipline records and strengthening citizen review boards. Williams said she hopes the state's racial and ethnic minority legislators will agree to propose others.
“The best way for us to support the NAACP right now is to listen to them, hear them and follow their lead,” Thatcher said.
He successfully sponsored a hate-crimes law in Utah last year, pushing though a bill that had stalled in the GOP-dominated Legislature for years.
Williams said the NAACP plans to meet with community partners and law enforcement representatives to discuss the proposed legislation early next week.
David Spatafore, a lobbyist for the Utah Chiefs of Police Association, said the 110 chiefs in the state look forward to joining the NAACP and state legislators to work on creating reforms.
Williams and Thatcher said they’re confident the legislation can be passed in no more than year.
Protests against police brutality have continued in Salt Lake City since Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Wednesday she would be lifting a citywide curfew.