BOISE — More people in Idaho were looking for work in July compared to June, but more people found jobs, too. That led to a slight drop in the unemployment rate from month-to-month, but a look at the numbers beyond that shows job growth continues in Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Labor's latest monthly report shows the total number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew to 952,500 in July. Out of that total workforce, 24,526 were looking for work. The total workforce increased by 3,938 people compared to June — of those counted in the increase, 3,364 were employed and 574 were unemployed and looking.

