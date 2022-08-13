SALMON, Idaho — The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres -- more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment has increased this week, evacuations are being scaled back, and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor.
Regarding evacuation status, the Lemhi County Sheriff on Friday reduced the evacuation to "READY" status for residents from Tower Creek to North Fork and west to Caddigan Ranch; Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on Salmon Road remains in "SET" status. All other zones are in "READY" status. An evacuation shelter and assistance with placement of pets are available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, located at 1230 Cemetery Street.
Vehicles are again allowed to travel unescorted on the Salmon River Road. Pilot car operations have ceased, but may be reinstated as needed if fire situations change.
The main Salmon River is open to rafters and the Spring Creek Boat Launch is open to public use. The Morgan Bar Campground remains closed to public use in order to provide a flight pathway for firefighters working out of a mobile retardant base in the area. Questions on river launches can be answered by emailing middlefork@fs.fed.us. For river access updates, call 208-756-5587.
The Moose Fire was first detected July 17 on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Lemhi County, and was 27% contained as of Saturday, August 13.
After recent rain and somewhat cooler temperatures, firefighters have been working 16-hour days this week to take advantage of the conditions and increase containment.
Structure protection work is ongoing in the Pine Creek Ranch, Panther Creek, Spring Creek, Beaver Creek, Wallace Lake and Highway 93 corridor areas, including Tower Rock, Diamond Subdivision and Jesse Creek. Crews in those areas are assessing structures and surrounding vegetation, and working with property owners to reduce fire threats.
Investigators have determined the Moose Fire was human-caused, but the specific circumstances as to how it started remain under investigation.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest has issued an updated closure order. The Salmon River Road is now open to two-way traffic from North Fork to Spring Creek. Additionally, lands north of Salmon River Road are now open. However, officials ask to the public to drive with extreme caution and to stay out of the fire area north of the Salmon River.