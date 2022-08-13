Moose Fire Aug. 10

A photo taken by the U.S. Forest Service shows a smoke column from the fire visible from Salmon.

 Mina Bolton / U.S. Forest Service

SALMON, Idaho — The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres -- more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment has increased this week, evacuations are being scaled back, and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor.

Regarding evacuation status, the Lemhi County Sheriff on Friday reduced the evacuation to "READY" status for residents from Tower Creek to North Fork and west to Caddigan Ranch; Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on Salmon Road remains in "SET" status. All other zones are in "READY" status. An evacuation shelter and assistance with placement of pets are available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, located at 1230 Cemetery Street.

