Lori Vallow

Lori Vallow

 Post Register File Photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Lori Vallow was seen in court on Tuesday morning for Judge Steven Boyce to take up two motions filed by the defense.

Vallow will face trial in January 2023 in Boise with her husband Chad Daybell for the alleged murder of Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy, and Vallow's two children, JJ and Tylee. Vallow remained silent during her plea entry earlier this year, prompting an entry of a "not guilty" plea.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments