Originally published July 10 at lmtribune.com.
COEUR D’ALENE — The last two victims of Sunday’s deadly plane crash over Lake Coeur d’Alene have been recovered, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
Rescue crews recovered one victim Wednesday, while the other was recovered from the underwater wreckage Thursday. The bodies have been handed over to the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office, which has withheld the names of some of the eight victims who died when two planes collided in the air last weekend.
Close friends of Jay Cawley, of Lewiston, said he was one of the pilots involved in the crash.
On Thursday, the recovery team was also able to raise the Cessna involved from the lake bottom.
Efforts continued Friday to recover the rest of the wreckage located about 125 feet below the surface of the water. It’s unknown how long that process will take.
A section of the lake at the crash site remains closed to boaters.
“The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the members of the sonar and dive teams, as well as Jake’s Diving for their dedication and tireless work while locating and retrieving all the victims, so the family could have some closure,” stated a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family and friends of the victims.”
The other aircraft in the Sunday collision was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which conducts charter flights for tourists over the lake, the sheriff’s office said, according to the Associated Press. The plane was carrying pilot as Neil Lunt, 58, of Liberty Lake, Washington, along with Sean K. Fredrickson, a golf instructor from Lake Oswego, Oregon, and his three children, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.