RIGGINS — Crews have started drilling at the slide on U.S. 95 just south of Riggins, and intermittent closures are expected as work continues through late October.
A massive rockslide July 3, followed by another one a week later, blocked the prominent north-south corridor. A temporary road around the base of the highway and Old Pollock Road have served as detours.
Crews over the next two months will be blasting away the debris and installing steel bolts and wire fencing to secure the rock face, a roughly $3 million project.
Drilling is the first step in safely removing material from the slope, officials said. At the same time, crews will rebuild the rock berm to catch debris during blasting and shield traffic from unexpected rock fall.
“Drivers won’t be affected until we blast, which is not scheduled until early September," ITD Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said.
An estimated 14,000 cubic yards will be removed by dynamite in one blast, during which there will be no access through the area on the detour around the base of the slide or Old Pollock Road.
“Over the next two months, drivers should expect intermittent closures on US-95 or Old Pollock Road,” Hopkins said. “We will alternate between the two routes to accommodate traffic, with a complete closure of both only planned for the day we blast.”
Drivers can find updates on the 511 app and ITD's Facebook and Twitter accounts.