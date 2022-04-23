POCATELLO — Idaho State University has received a $14 million gift to renovate the College of Pharmacy’s 80-year-old Leonard Hall.
The ALSAM Foundation’s donation is the largest ever one-time donation received by the university, and it will fund the majority of the construction project. The nearly $21 million project is expected to begin in spring 2023, with a scheduled completion in 2025.
The Salt Lake City-based ALSAM Foundation was established by L.S. “Sam” and Aline Skaggs. The couple operated 11 family-owned drug stores and transitioned the stores into more than 200 retail outlets in 21 states. The Skaggs family eventually acquired the American Stores Company, which included Osco and Sav-On drugstores, Safeway, Albertsons, Acme Markets, Alpha Beta, and many more, an ISU news release said. Along with its educational support mission, the Foundation supports medical research, human services, habitat conservation and Catholic organizations and charities.
The Leonard Hall renovation will focus on replacing research labs with new, state-of-the-art technology, add student learning spaces, and support a growing graduate program in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences, the release said. The project received approval from the Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday.
“This gift allows our College of Pharmacy to continue its 100-year tradition of providing a high-quality education,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in the release. “As the state’s designated health science university, we will continue to meet an ever-growing demand for a highly trained and skilled workforce. This will build on and foster our statewide leadership in health science education.”
The latest gift brings the foundation’s combined total giving to more than $26 million, making it the university’s largest donor, the release said. To recognize the Skaggs family’s history of support for Idaho State University, the college will be renamed the L. S. Skaggs College of Pharmacy.
Idaho State’s L.S. Skaggs College of Pharmacy places the program among “an elite and distinguished list of schools of pharmacy that bear the Skaggs family name, including University of Utah, University of Montana, University of Colorado, University of Arizona, and University of California, San Diego,” the release said.
“The ALSAM Foundation is pleased to partner with Idaho State University in the renovation of Leonard Hall,” said Ronny Cutshall of The ALSAM Foundation, in the release. “The renovation will elevate the ability of the college to educate future pharmacists and to carry out medical research.”
ISU’s pharmacy program began with three students in 1920. The program originally was housed in the basement of Swanson Hall, the University’s first building, and eventually moved to Leonard Hall in 1943.
In 2000, the College of Pharmacy expanded its classrooms and labs to the Treasure Valley to meet a growing statewide need for trained pharmacists. In the Treasure Valley, the College of Pharmacy is housed in the Sam and Aline Skaggs Health Science Center. In 2016, Idaho State partnered with the University of Alaska, Anchorage to expand the College of Pharmacy to Alaska.
“Prospective students consider many factors when choosing a college of pharmacy, including the physical facilities,” ISU College of Pharmacy Dean Walter Fitzgerald said in the release. “State-of-the-art labs attract future students and provide space for research that betters our communities. The new space will house faculty from both pharmaceutical sciences and pharmacy practice departments, and it sets the stage for continuing a program where discoveries in the lab translate into better health care for our communities. We are truly grateful to The ALSAM Foundation for this gift as we embark on the next 100 years in the College of Pharmacy.”