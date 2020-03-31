The Idaho State Police and the Adams County Sheriff's Office are seeking information leading to the arrest and capture of William "Bill" Pearle James, for the alleged attempted murder of two sheriff's deputies Sunday.
James was last seen in the area of New Meadows, which is about 120 miles north of Boise.
Members of the public are cautioned not to confront Pearle James but to contact law enforcement immediately by calling *ISP (*477) or 911, as he should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
KTVB reports that on Sunday, state police and sheriff's deputies on Sunday were responding to an active shooter situation in Old Meadows, a tiny community just outside New Meadows on Highway 55.