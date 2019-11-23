A bill being co-sponsored by eastern Idaho's congressman to overhaul the farmworker visa system is headed to the full U.S. House.
After a lengthy debate Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee voted 18-12 Thursday to send the bill to the House. While the sponsors of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act are a mix of 24 Democrats and 22 Republicans, the committee vote was strictly partisan, with all 18 Democrats present voting to advance the bill and all 12 Republicans opposing it.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., is the bill's main sponsor, and Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, was part of the small bipartisan group of lawmakers who helped to craft the bill.
“I am thrilled to see the Farm Workforce Modernization Act pass the House Judiciary Committee and thank Chairwoman Lofgren for her leadership advancing the legislation,” Simpson said in a statement. “Farmers in Idaho need a stable and legal workforce and moving this bill farther along in the process is a positive step towards a solution. The forward momentum today helps move this bill one step closer to the House floor and creates another opportunity for more bipartisan input and support.”
The bill would let people who can demonstrate at least 180 days of agricultural employment and can pass a background check get five-year renewable work visas. People who have worked in agriculture for more than 10 years could apply for lawful permanent residence after four more years of work, and people who have for fewer than 10 years could do so after eight years of work. They would have to pay a $1,000 fine to do so.
It would make changes to the existing H-2A visa program, streamlining the process for employers and putting limits on increases in the “adverse effect wage rate,” which varies by state and is meant to ensure the wages offered to immigrants don’t undercut American workers. It would increase funding for existing farmworker housing programs and require agricultural employers to use the federal E-Verify system to ensure their employees are in the country legally.