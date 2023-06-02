Schweitzer Mountain

The owners of Schweitzer Mountain Resort have sold its ski operations to Colorado-based Alterra Mountain Company, which controls 16 other ski destinations, including Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado and Crystal Mountain in Washington.

The resort, located northwest of Sandpoint, has been owned by the MKM Trust since 2005. According to a news release, Tom Chasse, president and CEO of Schweitzer, will continue to oversee daily operations.


