Add the Words volunteers.jpeg

Volunteers with Add the Words Idaho attend Twin Falls Pride. Add the Words Idaho is a volunteer-led advocacy group that pushes for legislative protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

 Courtesy of Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln

Originally published July 10 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.When Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln began working as an LGBTQ+ activist in Idaho, she said there were only a few pride events available for Idahoans to attend.

“I went to Boise, Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene,” she told the Idaho Capital Sun. “Now here we are trying to schedule out the Idaho Pride events calendar for volunteers because I can’t drive to all of them by myself.”


Coeur d'Alene pride flag.jpeg

A local business in downtown Coeur d’Alene shows a pride flag. This year, the Western States Center donated $10 to the North Idaho Pride Alliance for every anti-pride flyer or protester found at this year’s Pride in the Park event.

