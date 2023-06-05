Flood Insurance Lawsuit

FILE - Flood waters surround storm-damaged homes on Aug. 31, 2021, in Lafourche Parish, La., as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida. Louisiana and nine other states, including Idaho, filed a lawsuit against the federal government Thursday, June 1, to block sharp impending national flood insurance rate increases slated to be phased in over the coming years, saying the steeper costs could cost some people their homes.

 AP Photo/Steve Helber

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Idaho and nine other states filed a lawsuit against the federal government Thursday to block sharp increases in national flood insurance rates that are slated to be phased in over the coming years, saying the steeper price could cost some people their homes.

Dozens of local Louisiana governments and flood control districts also are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. district court in New Orleans. The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are among the defendants.


