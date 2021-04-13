Idaho health officials hope to have 80% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early fall.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch announced the goal in a Tuesday news conference.
About 39% of all Idahoans age 16 and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“All the interim measures that we’re talking about right now are really preliminary measures. We’re looking at September potentially for that 80% target,” Shaw-Tulloch said. Children must be included in that goal, she said.
The news came during a critical juncture in the nation’s vaccine rollout — as worry swirled over swift moves earlier Tuesday to temporarily halt use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the U.S. so federal regulators can review claims that a handful of cases of blood clots may be linked to the shot.
No COVID-19 vaccines are licensed for children under age 16. Only one vaccine, the two-dose mRNA vaccine by Pfizer, is allowed to be used in children aged 16 and 17. The J&J vaccine uses different technology than the two-dose vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, which are still recommended for use.
A quarter of Idaho’s 1.8 million population is estimated to be under age 18.
State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said a vaccine may be available for children age 12 to 15 by September. That’s because Pfizer recently applied for a review by the Food and Drug Administration to let younger teens use its vaccine.
Hahn said the first plank of the state’s goal will be to get 80% of seniors fully vaccinated by June. State data on Monday showed nearly 71% of seniors had received at least one vaccine dose, while about 63% were fully vaccinated.
The state hopes to diversify vaccination sites with more clinics that are mobile, at public venues or community events, Shaw-Tulloch said. She said the state is also working with business leaders to “provide incentives” for vaccination, such as paid time off and on-site clinics.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the state is planning for a second survey to gauge how Idahoans feel about COVID-19 vaccines. He did not offer a timeline for when that survey may be conducted.
About a fifth of Idahoans told pollsters in late January that they would never get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Post Register previously reported. National surveys suggest vaccine hesitancy has decreased since then.