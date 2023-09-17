Medicaid stock image
Originally published Sept. 15 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho Medicaid’s program has asked to add 60 employees, which would grow the program that serves about 400,000 Idahoans on Medicaid to 273 employees.

The request, in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s fiscal year 2025 budget request submitted to Gov. Brad Little, comes while the program’s staff count remained stagnant in recent years, despite Medicaid expanding two years ago to include a broader range of low-income earners.


Juliet Charron

