The Idaho Republican Party is requiring action from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee to remedy potential violations of its by-laws after donating money to Republican candidates for their campaigns in the upcoming primary election.
Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna sent a letter Tuesday to the committee informing committee members they had violated their by-laws, most notably one which states, “It shall be the policy of the committee to: (D) Take no position in favor of any Republican candidate engaged in a primary election contest.”
“The by-laws of the BCRCC clearly prohibit the county committee from supporting positions in favor of any Republican candidate engaged in a primary election contest. The BCRCC has, through its rules, clearly opted to NOT engage in the endorsement process during primary elections,” Luna wrote to the committee. “By unequally contributing in contested Republican primary races, the BCRCC took a position in favor of those candidates, thus violating the BCRCC by-laws.”
Bonneville County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mark Fuller said Friday he isn't sure how the central committee will respond, but indicated that the two state party-suggested solutions are likely nonstarters.
According to the Idaho Secretary of State website, which tracks political donations candidates receive, the committee donated $5,000 each to attorney general candidate Raul Labrador, superintendent of public instruction candidate Branden Durst, secretary of state candidate Dorothy Moon, and Lt. Gov. candidate Priscilla Giddings, all of whom are running in contested races in the upcoming Republican primary.
Additionally, the committee donated $1,000 to Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; District 35 senator candidate Douglas Toomer; Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor. Each of those candidates is also in a contested primary race.
“(These decisions) were virtually unanimous,” Fuller said. “The vast majority of the central committee was completely in favor of all those donations.”
Fuller said the committee doesn’t believe donating money to a candidate is favoritism and he anticipates committee members will likely appeal Luna’s letter, although no formal decision has been made yet.
According to its website, the Bonneville County Central Committee elected leadership includes Bryan Smith as its fourth vice chairman and Doyle Beck as a state committeeman. Smith, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson in the GOP primary for the 2nd Congressional District, is also vice chairman for the Idaho Freedom Foundation and Beck is on the foundation's board of directors. The Idaho Freedom Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative ideas and limited government but it has come under fire for its far-right agenda.
Luna suggested three options for the committee. The committee could request a refund from any candidate who received a direct cash contribution or donate an equal amount to all Republican candidates in the contested primary race. Alternatively, the committee could provide a solution that corrects the violation.
“We may not always agree with the outcome, but we must have trust in the process and in each other to act with integrity. This decision would be the outcome for any county with specific provisions prohibiting a county committee from favoring a candidate in primary elections. We must apply our rules uniformly and in good faith, and that is what I have done. I humbly ask the BCRCC to immediately correct this violation and allow us to move forward together,” Luna wrote in the letter.
Fuller said it is unlikely the committee will ask for refunds or donate an equal amount to other candidates. Committee members will consider their options and decide how to move forward during the committee’s meeting on April 14 at the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls.
“I will not recommend (the committee) seek a refund. Some of those candidates have already spent that money,” Fuller said. “We will not make additional donations. Chairman Luna does not have the authority to mandate that we make additional donations to other candidates that we do not support.”
Fuller said he’s only heard of complaints voiced to Luna that have come from incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s campaign and attorney general candidate Art Macomber's campaign after the committee donated its maximum allocation of $5,000 to Labrador.
The Bonneville committee is not the only Republican central committee to donate money to a candidate running in the primary election. The Elmore, Lewis, Kootenai, Custer, Bonner and Clearwater Republican central committees have also donated funds to candidates, according to the Secretary of State.
Idaho Republican Party rules allow the state party to compel performance to remedy violations within County Republican Central Committees, but has not stated how the party would act if the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee does not correct the violations. The state party chairman has final discretion and will consider input from the full body.
In an emailed statement to the Post Register, the Idaho GOP wrote, “The State Party is handling this internal matter in accordance with the process outlined in our party rules. This decision would be the outcome for any county committee whose by-laws prohibit them from supporting a position in favor of any candidate during the primary election.”