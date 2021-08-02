An Idaho Falls Police Department officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting of a man in his own backyard last February.
An indictment was handed down against Elias Cerdas, 26, from the Attorney General's Office after a grand jury proceeding, according to court records.
The indictment states Cerdas, "unlawfully killed Joseph Charles Johnson, a human being, in the operation of a firearm in a reckless, careless or negligent manner."
Details of the shooting or the basis for the charge are not included in the public court records. No probable cause affidavit was included in the court records.
A witness list states several law enforcement officers testified at the grand jury proceedings, including IFPD Capt. Jeremy Galbreaith, Sgt. Darin Moulton, as well as deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police detectives. Johnson's wife was called as a witness, as were others outside of law enforcement.
The shooting happened as law enforcement were searching for a man, Tanner Shoesmith, who had fled from a traffic stop executed by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
Shoesmith was known to law enforcement to flee and fight back against officers in the past, according to previous IFPD statements. He was wanted for felony battery of an officer.
After Shoesmith fled, law enforcement tracked him via GPS to a home at the corner of Tendoy Drive and Syringa Drive. A witness said they saw a man running through the neighborhood with a gun.
The police department has said Johnson was told police were searching the area for a suspect. As they were searching Johnson's backyard, he reportedly exited his home with a gun.
Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson (no relation to the victim) said Joseph Johnson was wearing a black shirt and khakis, similar to a description given of Shoesmith's clothing.
Bryce Johnson said officers told Joseph Johnson to drop his weapon. Police have not said what happened next in the confrontation, only that Cerdas shot and killed Joseph Johnson.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements released a statement in response to the indictment.
"The Idaho Falls Police Department has always and continues to recognize the human tragedy in this incident, especially for the Johnson family," the statement reads. "Along with the rest of our community, all of us at IFPD hope and pray for them and wish this had never happened.
"The Idaho Falls Police Department thanks the Idaho State Police and other law enforcement agencies that conducted the investigation as part of the Critical Incident Task Force. It is a professional, thorough, and unbiased investigation which followed established and proven protocols and procedures and reports the facts. While the Attorney Generals Office’s review of the investigation has been irregular and seemingly arbitrary, we have full faith in the criminal justice system and the great people of Idaho Falls who will ultimately decide the outcome of this case.
"We will continue to support and participate in this process as all of the facts surrounding this investigation are put before the people of Idaho Falls for review. Until the process is completed, Officer Cerdas will remain with the Idaho Falls Police Department. He will be on limited duties which do not include public contact or the use of police authority."
Bryce Johnson has said in the past that the department waits for criminal investigations to be completed before starting its own internal investigation. In previous officer involved shootings, that has ended with a decision to not file charges. Clements said the department is considering how to proceed in light of the indictment.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper also released a statement.
“As always, we understand the importance of allowing this to work its way through the appropriate legal processes. We put our trust in the American system of justice and are committed to cooperating fully as this case proceeds. We hope that calm and reason can prevail as the facts come out and are deliberated. Police work is dangerous and difficult, and when situations like this occur it's important to recognize that lives are impacted on all sides. This is a tragic situation all around and our hearts go out to all involved.”
Cerdas has not been arrested. Court records indicate a summons was issued instead.
An arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in Bonneville County Court. Because the case was issued through a grand jury, there will be no preliminary hearing.
Involuntary manslaughter is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.