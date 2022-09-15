Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Hispanic Heritage month is a nationally recognized month of observance and celebration of Hispanic culture in the United States. The month-long celebration runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Idaho’s Official Hispanic Heritage month kickoff took place on the first floor of the Capitol rotunda Thursday with speeches, awards and music courtesy of Nueva Generación 2000. There are over 230,000 Idahoans of Hispanic descent living in Idaho.

Members of the group Nueva Generación 2000 perform during an event to kick off Hispanic Heritage month at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday.
J.J. Saldana, with the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, hugs KTVB reporter Brenda Rodriguez after presenting her with an award during an event to kickoff Hispanic Heritage month at the Idaho State Capitol on Thursday.

