BOISE — Hispanic Heritage month is a nationally recognized month of observance and celebration of Hispanic culture in the United States. The month-long celebration runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Idaho’s Official Hispanic Heritage month kickoff took place on the first floor of the Capitol rotunda Thursday with speeches, awards and music courtesy of Nueva Generación 2000. There are over 230,000 Idahoans of Hispanic descent living in Idaho.
Margie Gonzalez, executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, was the first speaker at the event.
“I’ve been with this agency for 24 years and it’s just blown my mind away how much progress we have made and yet how much work we have ahead of us,” she said while addressing the dozens of people gathered in the Capitol.
Rep. Lauren Necochea read Idaho’s Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation. In the proclamation, Gov. Brad Little highlighted how Idahoans of Hispanic descent have added to the state with a “culture uniquely rich in the diversity of its people, their traditions and history and contributions to the state of Idaho.”
Other proclamations celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from Boise and the College of Southern Idaho were read as part of the program. Over a quarter of CSI’s student population is of Hispanic descent and the school is the first federally designated public Hispanic-serving institution in the state, according to Monze Stark, the school’s assistant dean of enrollment services.
Another part of the kickoff program highlighted the Voces Internship of Idaho, a paid internship program that places young Latino journalism students in newsrooms across the state. The goal is to get more Latino representation in newsrooms while also providing better access to news for people in the Hispanic community.
“Representation matters,” J.J. Saldaña, community resource development specialist for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, said. “You can’t be who you can’t see.”
One of the largest rounds of applause of the morning came when Brenda Rodriguez, an anchor for KTVB, won the Reporter of the Year award. Rodriguez was recognized for her work in both English and Spanish.
Rodriguez said growing up Latina in Rupert, she couldn’t wait to leave due to not feeling represented, loved, seen or heard by the community. After moving away she longed for her family and her home again, which ultimately led her to return to the state.
“This is our home,” Rodriguez said. “If people like me leave Idaho then nothing will ever change for those who love Idaho.”
Padre Jesus Camacho of Saint Mary’s Catholic church in Boise was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement award.
The Idaho State Museum and Idaho Historical Society will also be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a ¡Fiesta! event on Sept. 24. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m and will include live performances, a vendor and resource fair, food trucks and a bilingual pop-up exhibit in the Canyon Gallery showcasing Quinceañera traditions. The pop-up exhibit will be available all month long.
“We’re really trying to highlight the amazing work that the Hispanic community is doing and the products and things that they offer, as well as provide resources for the community,” Education Curator Emily Chivers said.
Hispanic vendors like Chubis Boutique J&A handmade jewelry will be a part of the fair which has around 14 booths. St. Luke’s and Central District Health will also take part in the fair in an effort to connect people with health care resources for the Hispanic community.
According to Chivers, the museum has been working on the event for months in tandem with community partners like the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Commission on Hispanic Affairs, the Commission for Libraries, and Bobby Gaytan, a hispanic artist that helped design the graphic for the event.
“We wanted to make sure that [the Hispanic community was] well-represented, and we were also celebrating and talking about the contributions that they’ve made to the state,” Chivers said.
The event will be one of the first the museum has thrown since the pandemic to have food, music and larger capacity for crowds, which is something Chivers is especially looking forward to.
“I’m just so excited that we can kind of bring people together and have food and music and dancing and really celebrate these wonderful contributions to our state from this community,” Chivers said. “It’s just going to bring so much life and color to the event, which is so representative of the Hispanic community.”
Thanks to a sponsorship from St. Luke’s, the event will be free to the public.