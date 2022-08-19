Support Local Journalism


U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday 64-year-old Edward Vance of Hagerman was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Vance has a previous federal conviction for possession of child pornography, according to court records. Vance’s probation officer found child pornography on Vance’s electronic devices while he was on supervised release for the previous conviction, according to a press release. The probation officer then passed the investigation on to the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force and they located thousands of images and videos of child pornography on Vance’s electronic devices, the release said. 

