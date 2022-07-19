bike patrol

Deputies with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office ride bikes through Pocatello during this year's Fourth of July celebration. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bannock County Sheriff's Office has increased its bike and foot patrol recently as a way to help cut agency costs amid exorbitantly high gas prices. 

Gas prices have been above $5 in the Pocatello area for several weeks, causing a ripple effect of pain at the pump for everyone who drives regularly, including local law enforcement patrol officers and deputies. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments