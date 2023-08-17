East Fire

The East Fire, burning southeast of Cascade, had grown to 1,700 acres as of Thursday afternoon. 

 U.S. Forest Service

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 16 on KTVB.COM.

A wildfire burning on East Mountain southeast of Cascade has quickly burned an estimated 1,700 acres as of Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is burning near the East Fork of Clear Creek.


Recommended for you

Load comments