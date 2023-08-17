...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The East Fire, burning southeast of Cascade, had grown to 1,700 acres as of Thursday afternoon.
A wildfire burning on East Mountain southeast of Cascade has quickly burned an estimated 1,700 acres as of Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is burning near the East Fork of Clear Creek.
The fire, deemed the "East Fire," is burning in heavy timber and was reported around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Valley County Sheriff's Office. The East Fire is located east of Forest Road 409 and south of Forest Road 405, within the Cascade Ranger District.
Flight restrictions are in place as a result of the fire. "Numerous" aircraft and firefighters are battling the East Fire. The U.S. Forest Service said full-suppression tactics are expected to take place and a closure area will be implemented "in the coming days for public safety."
One Hotshot crew and a 20-person handcrew are assigned to the fire; two additional Hotshot crews were expected to arrive Thursday. Two Type 1 helicopters, a strike team of five fire engines and two water scooper airplanes have also been assigned.
The fire is uncontained and the cause is under investigation.