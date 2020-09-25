Approximately 20 people gathered at the Beehive Pavilion in Porter Park Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor Tylee Ryan.
Thursday would have been Ryan’s 18th birthday. She was last seen alive on Sept. 9, 2019 and her remains, along with the remains of her brother, Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, were found buried on Chad Daybell’s residence in Salem, Idaho on June 9, 2020.
Those in attendance converged on the stage of the pavilion, shielding themselves and their candles from the wind as they listened to Annie Southam, an organizer of the vigil, read comments from Ryan’s family and friends to learn more about the person that Ryan was in life.
“She loved the ocean, the color scheme … being there, all of it,” Southam read from Ryan’s friends in Arizona.
Ryan’s older brother, Colby Ryan, wrote in that she is the most amazing little sister ever and that he misses her every day.
Southam also played a recording of Ryan’s aunt, Annie Cushing, reading a letter addressed to Ryan.
“This weekend was supposed to be our time to celebrate your entrance into adulthood,” Cushing said.
Southam, an organizer of the vigil, said she hopes the vigil helped people focus more on Ryan’s life than her death.
“Her life was really great,” she said. “She was a really good, strong, amazing girl.”
Vigil organizers decorated the stage with a mural containing photos of Ryan and birthday balloons were tied down to the stage. The text “Justice for Tylee and J.J.” was taped to the stage and candles were organized to spell “Tylee” on the ground in front of the stage.
Ryan was also spirited, sassy and well spoken, Southam said. Most importantly, she loved her family and friends.
Other vigils for J.J. and Ryan have been held in the past to help people come together and process what happened, Southam said.
“It’s a shock to the system for everyone here,” she said. “This kind of thing just doesn’t happen here. It helps people to gather together and have love for those kids.”
Daybell married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow, in November 2019. Vallow is facing two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. A jury trial was scheduled to run from March 22 to April 2, 2021.
Daybell’s trial will run January 11 to 29, 2021 on two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.