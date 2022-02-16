Ammon Bundy speaks during a protest in front of the Ada County Courthouse in this April 2021 file photo.
Originally published Feb. 16 on KTVB.COM.
BOISE — KBOI Radio reported Wednesday afternoon that gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy will drop out of the GOP Republican Primary and endorse Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Nate Shelman broke the story on his talk show Wednesday. Shortly after, KTVB independently confirmed the news through a woman who does media relations for Bundy's campaign.
KBOI Radio reported if McGeachin is to win the primary, Bundy will withdraw completely. If current Idaho Gov. Brad Little wins the GOP primary, McGeachin will endorse Bundy in the general election.
By dropping out of the primary, a political science professor told KTVB that Bundy would be able to file as an independent in order to run in the general election against Little.
It does appear Bundy is still campaigning, however. He held a town hall Wednesday evening in Clifton.
Candidates running for statewide office start filing with the Secretary of State at the end of February.
The woman with Bundy's campaign said a press release is expected to be made public on Thursday with more information.
