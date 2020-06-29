A 72-year-old woman from California was gored by a Yellowstone National Park bison Thursday after she approached within 10 feet of it multiple times to take its photo.
The incident occurred at the woman’s campsite at Bridge Bay Campground, a National Park Service news release said.
Rangers provided immediate medical care to the woman who sustained multiple goring wounds. She was then flown via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the release said.
“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” Yellowstone’s Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia said in the release. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.”
The incident remains under investigation.