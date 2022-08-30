Originally published Aug. 30 on KTVB.COM
The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday will be the hottest day for most areas. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Originally published Aug. 30 on KTVB.COM
The Boise County Sheriff's Office is searching for an Idaho man who's wanted on attempted murder and weapons charges.
Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, is suspected of first-degree attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The sheriff's office calls Thompson "extremely dangerous." He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Thompson was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Idaho City area, but he is also known to have contacts in Canyon County. He is believed to be driving a white Hyundai Accent.
The sheriff's office asks anyone who may have information on his location to contact local law enforcement or call 911.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.