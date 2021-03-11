WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health. Some checks to Americans could begin arriving this weekend.
The signing of the American Rescue Plan came hours before Biden delivered his first prime-time address since taking office. He's aiming to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — as he marks one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 Americans.
“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country," Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.
Most noticeable to many Americans are provisions providing up to $1,400 in direct payments, some of which could begin landing in bank accounts this weekend, and extending $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefits into early September. Also included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave — some of them credits that Democrats have signaled they’d like to make permanent — plus spending for renters, feeding programs and people’s utility bills.
The House gave final congressional approval to the sweeping package by a near party line 220-211 vote on Wednesday, seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill. Republicans in both chambers opposed the legislation unanimously, characterizing it as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the crises are easing.
Biden originally planned to sign the bill on Friday, but it arrived at the White House more quickly than anticipated.
"We want to move as fast as possible,” tweeted White House chief of staff Ron Klain.
The legislation will send $350 billion to state and local governments and tribal governments for costs incurred up until the end of 2024. It also calls for about $130 billion in additional help to schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Negotiations included eliminating the House-approved federal minimum-wage increase to $15 hourly by 2025; trimming the emergency jobless benefits, which in an earlier version were $400 weekly; and phasing out the $1,400 stimulus checks completely for earners at lower levels than originally proposed.
While the package contains considerable short-term financial relief for businesses and individuals who have suffered from the outbreak, its Democratic supporters also see it as an opportunity to help states attack poverty more broadly.
Republican governors are arguing that the economy is already in recovery and that all the spending will eventually need to be repaid by the taxpayers.