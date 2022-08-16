David Alford

David Alford

 KTVB screenshot

GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside.

Alford was 36 when he went missing and would now be 44 years old. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), he was last seen hitchhiking on Aug. 25, 2014, near the interstate, holding a cardboard sign that said "Arizona" on one side and "Utah" on the other side.

