The Idaho Supreme Court is seeking applicants for a special committee on judicial recruitment and selection.
The court announced in a Thursday news release that the committee will examine ways to improve judicial recruitment in Idaho. It also will look into concerns raised about the membership and processes of the Idaho Judicial Council, the release said. The judicial council plays a key role in vetting and recommending judges to fill vacancies outside of an election cycle.
The release said the court "believes citizen participation and input is crucial to this process." Members of the public and attorneys who are interested in serving on the committee can apply by submitting a letter of interest, along with a resume or biographical sketch, by email to specialcomm@idcourts.net. Applications are due by April 8.
Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said in the release that "the perspectives of those that the courts serve every day, both attorneys and non-attorneys” are critical to finding good solutions to addressing concerns about judicial recruitment.
Those selected to the committee will join a magistrate judge and district judge who also will be appointed, the release said. Information for judges who wish to serve will be provided separately to that group. In addition, the court invited Gov. Brad Little, Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke to each nominate two members for the committee, the release said.