Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness US Forest Service image

Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness

 U.S. Forest Service

Originally published June 20 by Idaho Reports.Four advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and Payette National Forest leadership on Tuesday over landings granted to hobby pilots who use the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.

The groups, Wilderness Watch, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, Friends of the Bitterroot, and Friends of the Clearwater, claim the Forest Service unlawfully established and maintained four locations in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness for aircraft landings.


