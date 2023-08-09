Patriot Front arrests

A group of 31 men with the white supremacy group Patriot Front were arrested after a traffic stop by multiple law enforcement agencies on June 11, 2022, on Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d’ Alene.

 COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE — Five people affiliated with white nationalist hate group Patriot Front are suing a Seattle-area man who they say infiltrated the group and disclosed their identities online, leading them to lose their jobs and face harassment.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for Western Washington, The Seattle Times reported on Tuesday. The suit accuses David Capito, 37, also known as Vyacheslav Arkhangelskiy, of using a false name in 2021 when Patriot Front accepted him as a member.


Recommended for you

Load comments