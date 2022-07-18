Dan Ward has been on the Snake River Stampede Board of Directors since 2014. Both his involvement and his family’s connection to the rodeo date back much further than that.
Ward’s great-great uncle, George King, provided the first bank note worth $50,000 to help build the outdoor stadium that served as the rodeo’s home from 1950-96. King Stadium, which was located at the corner of 16th Avenue and Garrity Boulevard, was able to hold 10,000 spectators and brought in western stars like Gene Autry and Roy Rogers.
Ward began volunteering at the rodeo in 2004. Tuesday, however, will be a new experience for him. For the first time he will oversee the Snake River Stampede as its president.
“Just being involved with it, every year it’s so much fun,” said Ward, who was elected to a two-year term last fall. “Having it come around every year and being such a positive community event, it’s always exciting to see the best cowboys and best cowgirls in the world come to Idaho."
The 107th edition of the Snake River Stampede kicks off today with five days of rodeo action at the Ford Idaho Center, where the event moved to from King Stadium in 1997. Finals will take place on Saturday evening. Gates open each night at 5:30 p.m., with pre-rodeo festivities getting underway at 6:45 p.m. and the rodeo events beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“As one of the top indoor rodeos in the nation, we are extremely thankful to be home to the 107th Snake River Stampede Rodeo in Nampa," Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a statement to the Idaho Press. "Much of Nampa’s foundation can be attributed to the railroad and the rodeo. The rodeo is a source of community pride, and the City of Nampa is honored to be a long-standing partner with the event. This year marks the 25th anniversary of hosting this event at the Ford Idaho Center. We hope rodeo fans enjoy their time at the 'Wildest Fastest Show on Earth!'"
Each night will feature eight competitions. Cowboys will compete in bareback and saddle bronc riding, tie down and team roping, steer wrestling and bull riding, while cowgirls will compete in barrel racing and breakaway roping. It will be the first year that breakaway roping has been a competition at the Snake River Stampede.
Also new is the Amp It Up concert series, which will be held nightly at the amphitheater located just outside the arena after the rodeo wraps up. Ward said the idea came after an impromptu event that sprang up last year when trying to plan for possible COVID-19 restrictions.
After the virus canceled the rodeo in 2020, Ward said the board began forming contingency plans should capacity be restricted in the arena in 2021. They planned to set up overflow seating in the outdoor amphitheater, bring in food vendors and broadcast the rodeo on a large video screen should they need to restrict capacity inside the arena.
Ultimately, they were able to allow 100 percent capacity inside the arena, but the concept of having an outdoor event in conjunction with the rodeo stayed alive.
“After the rodeo, everybody went out there,” Ward said. “We had some goat roping, we had a little bit of live music and food vendors, shopping, and it just took like gangbusters. Now it’s a full-fledged concert every night.”
Rose’s Pawn Shop, a rock, folk and bluegrass band from Los Angeles, will open the series on Tuesday night, with Kimberly Dunn, Nate Burnham, Idaho native Jeremy McComb and Straightaway providing entertainment the rest of the week. Tickets for the Amp It Up series are $10 each night.
The first three nights of the rodeo will also have a theme. Tuesday’s rodeo will honor civil service men and women; Wednesday is the Stampede for the Cure night, where attendees are encouraged to wear pink for breast cancer awareness; and Thursday is Patriot Night, honoring members of the military.
Tickets can be purchased at ictickets.com.